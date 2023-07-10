Samantha heading to USA?

Top actress Samantha is busy with the shoot of Kushi featuring Vijay Deverakonda and the film is aimed for September 1st release. The actress will complete the shoot of the film and will take a long break from work. Samantha has informed the filmmakers that she will stay away from work. There are reports that Samantha has returned back the advances for her upcoming films. Samantha has been suffering with Myositis and she recovered well.

Samantha will fly to USA for the treatment of Myositis in August. The actress is expected to spend more than a month in USA. There are reports that Samantha will stay from work for a year. She will also complete the shoot of Varun Dhawan’s Citadel before she heads for a break. Samantha is one of the highest-paid actresses. Her recent films Yashoda and Shaakuntalam failed at the box-office.