Jio Cinema spends a Bomb for SRK’s Film

King Khan Shah Rukh Khan is working with the country’s biggest director Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki and the film is announced for December 22nd release across the globe. Jio Cinema, the latest entrant into the digital space has been spending huge on biggies. Jio Cinema acquired the digital rights of Dunki for a record price of Rs 155 crores including all the languages. This is the biggest-ever digital deal for an Indian film.

Though digital giants like Amazon Prime and Netflix were in the race, Jio Cinema closed the deal for such a huge price. Dunki is one of the most awaited films and is carrying huge expectations. The shooting portions are in the final stages. Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films are the producers of Dunki. Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu play other prominent roles in Dunki. Shah Rukh Khan’s next release in Jawan and the film directed by Atlee is releasing on September 7th.