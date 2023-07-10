Project K to have a release in Two Parts

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is busy with the biggest film in his career titled Project K. National award winning director Nag Ashwin is the director and Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani will be seen in other lead roles. As per the update, Project K is expected to release in two parts and an official announcement from the production house is awaited.

Considering the budgets, working days and the remunerations, the makers decided to release this visual wonder in two parts. The makers have taken a call about releasing Project K in two parts and an official announcement is expected to be made during the San Diego Comic-Con event that will take place this month in USA. The makers are also expected to announce the release date of the first part. Vyjayanthi Movies are producing this big-budget film.