Jagan launches slew of projects in his home turf

On the third day of his official tour in YSR district, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated several projects besides laying foundation stones for several others in his native YSR Kadapa district on Monday.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Rajiv Marg developed with an expenditure of Rs 5.61 crore in Kadapa and laid foundation stone for the new administrative building of the Kadapa Municipal Corporation, on the third day of tour in his home district.

Besides launching the developmental works of Rajiv Park, the chief minister also laid foundation stones for the works of Major Smart Water Drainage System, drinking water supply system to weaker section colonies and Kadapa Sewerage and Septage Management.

The Chief Minister later visited the Kopparthi Industrial Estate and inaugurated the unit of AIL Dixon Technologies in the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC). In the Dixon Technologies premises, he visited the manufacturing sections of surveillance cameras, digital recorders and laptops and the company officials explained about the functioning of various units.

Senior officials signed MoUs with the home audio systems manufacturing company Channel Play and LED TV manufacturing company Techno Dam India for setting up their units. The two companies would be establishing their manufacturing units in the state.