21 voluntary cuts for Salman Khan’s Radhe

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Radhe is heading for a theatrical and digital (pay per view) release on May 13th. Trade circles are left surprised with the film’s release during this pandemic season. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certified the film and approved it without a single cut and awarded U/A certificate for the film.

Here comes one more surprise after the makers voluntarily made 21 changes for the film after Radhe got its censor certificate. As per the reports from Bollywood media, some of the shots are removed considering the family audience and digital release. Some of the shots of youth consuming drugs are removed from the movie. Four shots from the action episodes are removed by the makers.

Swacchh Mumbai is replaced with Swacchh Bharat and Jai Maharashtra dialogue is removed. The makers added a five-second shot at the end of the film. Radhe is directed by Prabhudeva and Salman Khan, Disha Patani are the lead actors. The final runtime of the film is said to be 114 minutes and 24 seconds.