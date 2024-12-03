25 years for Srinu Vaitla in Telugu Cinema

Srinu Vaitla is one director who banked big on entertainment. After versatile directors like Jandhyala and EVV Satyanarayana, Srinu Vaitla was the replacement for them and he has delivered several blockbusters like Anandam, Venky, Dhee, Dubai Sreenu, Ready, King, Dhookudu, Baadshah and others. His debut film Nee Kosam featuring Ravi Teja released on December 3rd, 1999 and Srinu Vaitla completed 25 years of journey in Telugu cinema. He hasn’t delivered a sold success in the recent years but Srinu Vaitla is left with offers.

His last film Viswam with Gopichand ended up as an average film though it could not live up to the expectations. He is currently working on a script featuring a young hero in the lead role. He is also in plans to introduce a young actor from the top family of Telugu cinema. 25 years in Telugu cinema as a director is really an achievement and Srinu Vaitla is in plans to make a solid comeback with his next film which will be announced early next year.