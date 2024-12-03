Mythri Movie Makers turns the Talk of Tollywood

Mythri Movie Makers have handled several big-budget projects in their own style. Releasing a film happens to be the biggest challenge and the production house has floated their own distribution house in the Nizam region and they are successful. Mythri Movie Makers has been spending a bomb on the promotions of their upcoming release Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Hyderabad event was finalized and planned in a single day and the event was completely successful. The production house spent lavishly on the promotions which never happened for any Telugu film in the past.

Mythri Movie Makers have allocated a huge budget for the promotions as per the request of Allu Arjun. Sukumar was focused on the output and he could not participate in the promotions of Mythri Movie Makers. Allu Arjun and Rashmika carried the entire promotional campaign on their shoulders. SS Rajamouli attended the Telugu pre-release event as Special Guest. Pushpa 2: The Rule is heading for a wide release on December 5th across the globe.