26th May – 28th May Weekend Box-Office Report : 2018 Decent , Bichagadu2 is a Super Hit

It has been a decent weekend at the box office in the Telugu States with a new dub release doing decent business and a holdover dub release doing a good run. Both the films that were feeding theatres are dub films and that will tell the plight of the TFI in a season like summer.

2018 – The film has collected approx 3.65 Cr gross in the Telugu States in its opening weekend. The film is an Industry Hit in Mollywood and the dub release has done decent business in AP/TS. It’s the highest weekend for a Malayalam dub film beating Manyam Puli which the film has beaten in Kerala too. The film is carrying good word of mouth and has chances to run till Adipurush with no other notable releases.

Bichagadu2 – The film has continued its good run in the Second weekend adding 1 Cr share. The total 10 days share of the film in Telugu States stands at 7.95 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film including expenses are valued at 6 Cr and the film has easily passed that mark and given good profits to buyers. Super Hit.