Fire accident on the sets of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

One more jolt for Krish’s directional venture Hari Hara Veera Mallu. A massive fire broke out at the massively erected HHVM sets on 28th May at Beerampet, Dundigul. No casualties were reported and the reason for the fire is still not known. There was no one in the sets as there is no shoot in progress.

Reportedly major portion of the set was burnt into ashes. Fire brigades are still working. Producer AM Ratnam is already under financial stress because of the delay in film shoot for a long time. Now, this set accident might trouble him more. Pawan Kalyan delayed the HHVM shoot and joined OG, BRO and Ustaad.

