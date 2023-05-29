SSMB28 team tightlipped about Thaman

Thaman reached the top slot of music directors in Telugu cinema after he delivered a series of blockbusters. Due to a mad rush of his signed films, he could not deliver his best in the recent times. There was a debate that Mahesh Babu was not happy with Thaman’s work in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Superstar fans criticized Thaman openly for his poor background score. There were talks that Mahesh wanted Trivikram to replace Thaman but the top director convinced Mahesh. Thaman too was spotted bonding with the team on the sets and during their foreign outings.

From the past few days, there are strong speculations that Thaman is replaced from SSMB28. Thaman composed the score for the title glimpse that will be out on May 31st. He flew to USA and he will return back soon. Despite a lot of speculations, the team of SSMB28 is tightlipped about Thaman and his work. A clarity is expected on May 31st. Reports say that Mahesh wants Thaman to be replaced and the discussions are going on. The next schedule of the film will start on June 7th in Hyderabad. Guntur Kaaram is the title locked for this mass entertainer.

Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela are the heroines and Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers. The film is slated for Sankranthi 2024 release.