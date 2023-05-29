Hanu-Man Is Growing Like Hanuman And Becoming Big

Talented Director Prashant Varma is coming up with Teja Sajja’s Hanu-Man as his next project. The movie created a sensation in the Pan-India markets immediately after the Teaser release and is a hot cake in the trade now. Prashant Varma divulged some interesting details of the film on his Birthday today.

“We scaled up Hanu-Man after the response to the teaser. We are bettering the VFX but it is taking time. We will definitelt meet expectations. They promised that it would be completed by the end of June. We hope to announce the release date in the first week of July after checking the output and when we think it is ready in terms of quality,” he said about the release date.

He also said he introduced a new character after the response to the teaser. “We have added a character in terms of story. After watching the entire movie, I felt that 95 percent was reached. Adding a character felt like it would be 100 percent. After shooting and adding that character, it became 200 percent,” he told.

He refused the opinion that they have overshot the budget beyond the market of the film. “What can we say about the market for Hanuman? We can take it as far as we want. Many people are eagerly waiting to see the movie with his name. It is said that Hanuman does not know his strength. We do not know how far our film would reach. We start this film small, it slowly grew like Hanuman and has become big. We believe in Hanuman. So no worries about the budget,” he explained.