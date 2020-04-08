49 new cases take Telangana’s count to 453

As many as 49 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Telangana since Tuesday night, taking the total number of cases in the state to 453, State Health Minister Etela Rajender said on Wednesday.

He told reporters that 397 patients are currently undergoing treatment in government-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, and said none of them were in critical condition.

Out of total 453 cases, 11 have died while 45 were discharged after treatment.

No death was reported and no one was discharged on Wednesday.

All the new positive cases are those who participated in Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month or their contacts.

The Health Minister said those tested positive would be treated only at Gandhi Hospital. Those found negative would be quarantined in districts.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had said Monday that 1,058 people who attended Delhi meet were traced and going by the trend of positive cases, another 100-150 may test positive.

Thirty persons tested positive on Monday and 40 on Tuesday.

Barring 50 foreign returnees and their family members, all others who tested positive are Tablighi meet attendees and their contacts.