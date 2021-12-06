6 AP ministers build swank new houses in Hyderabad!!

The YSRCP has always criticised TDP chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu for having a residence in Hyderabad. Whenever repairs are undertaken to this house, this is made out to be a big issue. Similarly, the ruling party raises the issue of Chandrababu not having a residence of his own in the Amravati area. They point out that YS Jagan has built a house for himself in Tadepalli and say that he is functioning out of that building as the CM of the state.

Interestingly, those who have all along criticised Chandrababu for building a house in Hyderabad, are now trying to build houses in the very same place. If sources are to be believed, at least six ministers of Andhra Pradesh have now got houses constructed in Hyderabad. These leaders wanted a house in Hyderabad in view of their business interests.

Sources say that the real estate sector has grown multi-fold in Telangana while in AP, there is a stagnation in Andhra Pradesh. Confusion over the state capital and other political issues seem to be having their impact on the realty sector in AP. On the contrary, the real estate is zooming on the fast lane in Telangana.

But what is interesting is that six ministers are getting their new houses ready in Hyderabad in one go. They are said to be keeping this a secret and want no public glare. Sources say that these ministers want to make investments in Hyderabad as making investments in AP could land them in controversies. Sources say that more ministers could follow suit.