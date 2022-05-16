777 Charlie Trailer: Interesting Attempt

https://youtu.be/DjNCn_B3fFg

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty turned producer with 777 Charlie and the film got delayed due to the pandemic. 777 Charlie is an emotional journey of Dharma and his dog Charlie who turns out to be his best pal after tragedy strikes hard. 777 Charlie trailer is out now and the film seems to be an interesting attempt that is loaded with an emotional drama and it has some heart touching moments. The film also narrates about the challenges that Dharma faces after Charlie enters his life.

777 Charlie trailer is visually fantastic and the film is shot extensively in various locales of the country. Rakshit Shetty plays Dharma who is rejected by society and leads a pathetic life. The narration and the background score need to be mentioned specially. The film is gearing up for a pan-Indian release on June 10th. Kiranraj K is the director and Rana Daggubati is presenting the Telugu version. GS Gupta and Rakshit Shetty are the producers. Nobin Paul composed the music and background score for this interesting attempt. After KGF: Chapter 2, 777 Charlie is the net pan-Indian attempt from Kannada. Hope the film lives up to the expectations of the audience.