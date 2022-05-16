New song to be added in Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Sarkaru Vaari Paata had a decent run at the box-office over the weekend and the run in the weekdays would be quite crucial for the film’s success. A duet song Murari Bava was shot on Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh but it was chopped off on the editing table. The team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata decided to add the song from the second week in theatres all over. An official announcement by the makers will be made soon. The family crowds and the common audience loved the film.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a mass entertainer that is directed by Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh is the heroine and Thaman scored the music. A grand success meet will be held today in Kurnool and the entire team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be present.