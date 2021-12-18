Bollywood sensations Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone along with cricket legends Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Mohinder Amarnath, who were present in Dubai for the final leg of promotions for the upcoming sports epic ’83’, were overjoyed to see glimpses of the film projected onto the iconic Burj Khalifa.

The video is going viral on social media and cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to be released.

The film’s director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur were also present at the venue. ’83’ is a sports drama based on India’s memorable cricket World Cup victory in 1983 and stars Ranveer as Kapil Dev, also known as the ‘Haryana Hurricane’. Deepika has been cast in the role of Romi Dev, Kapil’s wife.

The movie had its screening at the recently-concluded Red Sea International Film Festival, post which the film’s team reached Dubai where they saw the trailer lighting up the world’s tallest building.

Ranveer shared the video on his Instagram as he wrote in the caption, “The champions on the tallest building of the world! @burjkhalifa 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83 (sic).”

While Ranveer rocked glitz with his blingy dress, Deepika went retro with her sartorial choice. The moment of pride left the team emotional and filled their hearts with love. Deepika was even seen shedding a tear as she was overwhelmed watching the trailer unfold on the iconic building.

Gavaskar, Kapil and Amarnath have shared the dressing room for a long time. Away from commentary duties since the end of the India-New Zealand Test series, Gavaskar is on a rest from the game and is enjoying his time with his former teammates.

All the greats of India’s famous World Cup win are currently busy promoting the much-awaited movie through different platforms.

Kapil was a great all-rounder, who was born with some rare natural gifts – athleticism, supreme fitness and a deadly outswinger to the right-handers. The legend is currently associated with a TV news channel as an expert.

Former national selector Amarnath, who played 69 Tests and 85 ODIs, has been away from the cricket scene since long. But the movie has brought all the cricket greats together.

Earlier, speaking to IANS, Kriti Azad had informed that all the scenes of the movie which came out so far are “real with no added flavour”.

’83’ also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R. Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film is all set to release on December 24.