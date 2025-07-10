x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
View all stories
Home > Movie News

A Decade for Baahubali: How Baahubali Changed Indian Cinema?

Published on July 10, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
‘Baahubali: The Epic’ to release on October 31st
image
Liquor Scam Cloud Over Retired IAS Officer Rajat Bhargava
image
Spurious Toddy kills 6 people in Hyderabad
image
Can Prabhas complete his Commitments before Spirit?
image
Jagan’s Controversial Visit to Bangarupalem: Sharp Attacks, Police Allegations, and Political Drama

A Decade for Baahubali: How Baahubali Changed Indian Cinema?

Baahubali: The Beginning was released in theatres on July 10, 2015 and it is a decade for the most successful franchise of Indian cinema. The film’s director SS Rajamouli has taken Indian cinema to new heights with the Baahubali franchise. Baahubali: The Beginning was the most expensive attempt at that time and the film erased the barriers of language in the country. Baahubali: The Beginning’s success also paved the path for pan-Indian films and a new trend in all the languages. The success opened doors for actors like Prabhas who emerged as the biggest pan-Indian actor of the country.

Rajamouli’s fame reached international corners and the film inspired and impressed some of the top technicians of Hollywood. After the super success of Baahubali: The Beginning, the sequel was made on a record budget and the film Baahubali: The Conclusion emerged as the biggest hit of Indian cinema. The film surpassed all the Bollywood biggies and created history. ‘Why Kattappa Killed Baahubali?’ was the most discussed topic across the nation. Rajamouli was appreciated by each and every actor, technician for delivering such an impressive work.

Rajamouli has spent over five years to carve out both the films of Baahubali franchise. The performances of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka, Ramya Krishna and Satyaraj were widely appreciated. Some of the top technicians worked for the film and Arka Media Works bankrolled this Indian masterpiece. Set in the fictitious kingdom of Mahishmati, Baahubali franchise is all about the King Amarendra Baahubali and his son Mahendra Baahubali.

Next ED Shock for 29 Tollywood Celebrities Previous Exclusive: Samajavaragamana Combo on Cards
else

TRENDING

image
‘Baahubali: The Epic’ to release on October 31st
image
Can Prabhas complete his Commitments before Spirit?
image
ED Shock for 29 Tollywood Celebrities

Latest

image
‘Baahubali: The Epic’ to release on October 31st
image
Liquor Scam Cloud Over Retired IAS Officer Rajat Bhargava
image
Spurious Toddy kills 6 people in Hyderabad
image
Can Prabhas complete his Commitments before Spirit?
image
Jagan’s Controversial Visit to Bangarupalem: Sharp Attacks, Police Allegations, and Political Drama

Most Read

image
Liquor Scam Cloud Over Retired IAS Officer Rajat Bhargava
image
Spurious Toddy kills 6 people in Hyderabad
image
Jagan’s Controversial Visit to Bangarupalem: Sharp Attacks, Police Allegations, and Political Drama

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip