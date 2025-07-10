A Decade for Baahubali: How Baahubali Changed Indian Cinema?

Baahubali: The Beginning was released in theatres on July 10, 2015 and it is a decade for the most successful franchise of Indian cinema. The film’s director SS Rajamouli has taken Indian cinema to new heights with the Baahubali franchise. Baahubali: The Beginning was the most expensive attempt at that time and the film erased the barriers of language in the country. Baahubali: The Beginning’s success also paved the path for pan-Indian films and a new trend in all the languages. The success opened doors for actors like Prabhas who emerged as the biggest pan-Indian actor of the country.

Rajamouli’s fame reached international corners and the film inspired and impressed some of the top technicians of Hollywood. After the super success of Baahubali: The Beginning, the sequel was made on a record budget and the film Baahubali: The Conclusion emerged as the biggest hit of Indian cinema. The film surpassed all the Bollywood biggies and created history. ‘Why Kattappa Killed Baahubali?’ was the most discussed topic across the nation. Rajamouli was appreciated by each and every actor, technician for delivering such an impressive work.

Rajamouli has spent over five years to carve out both the films of Baahubali franchise. The performances of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka, Ramya Krishna and Satyaraj were widely appreciated. Some of the top technicians worked for the film and Arka Media Works bankrolled this Indian masterpiece. Set in the fictitious kingdom of Mahishmati, Baahubali franchise is all about the King Amarendra Baahubali and his son Mahendra Baahubali.