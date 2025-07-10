ED Shock for 29 Tollywood Celebrities

The officials of the Enforcement Directorate have filed cases against 29 celebrities who are involved in the Betting App scam case which is under investigation. Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Manchu Lakshmi, Nidhi Agarwal, Pranitha Subhash, Ananya Nagalla, Srimukhi, Shyamala and others are named in the FIR filed by Enforcement Directorate. The FIR is filed based on the investigation that was done by the Hyderabad Cyberabad Police. All these celebrities are involved in promoting illegal betting apps through various platforms. Several YouTubers, social media influencers too are booked apart from the Tollywood actors.

Several complaints are filed in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam against the betting apps. Betting platforms like JeetWin, Parimatch and Lotus365 are promoted and endorsed by these celebrities. The ED officials will issue summons for all these celebrities in the next few weeks and investigate the matter further. All these celebrities have charged a significant sum to promote and endorse these betting apps. Several victims filed cases after they lost big money through these betting apps.