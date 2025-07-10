Exclusive: Samajavaragamana Combo on Cards

Samajavaragamana is a comic entertainer that has revived the career of Sree Vishnu. His comic timing is the major USP of the film. Samajavaragamana marked the debut of Ram Abbaraju as director and he is currently working on Sharwanand’s Nari Nari Naduma Murari. The shoot of the film is delayed due to various reasons and Ram Abbaraju is now focused on his next film. He has narrated a hilarious script for Sree Vishnu and got his nod. Samajavaragamana writers Bhanu and Nandu are working on the script along with Ram Abbaraju.

Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll the combination of Samajavaragamana and the project will take off next year. An official announcement will be made very soon. Sree Vishnu’s last film Single is a smashing hit and he has a couple of films in shooting mode. He will complete the shoots of both these projects this year and he will work with Ram Abbaraju next year.