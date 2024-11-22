x
A Disappointing start for new Films

Published on November 22, 2024 by swathy

A Disappointing start for new Films

November has been a bad month for Telugu cinema. None of the films impressed the audience. This week, Vishwak Sen’s Mechanic Rocky, Satyadev’s Zebra and Ashok Galla’s Devaki Nandana Vasudeva released across the Telugu states today. Mechanic Rocky received decent response but the openings are quite poor. The second half is appreciated by the audience and the word of mouth is decent. Mechanic Rocky has to take a huge lead tomorrow to have a decent weekend. The opening numbers are below par when compared to the previous films of Vishwak Sen.

Ashok Galla’s Devaki Nandana Vasudeva is struggling to report minimal footfalls at the box-office. Several shows across the Telugu states got canceled on its first day. The word of mouth for the film too is quite poor. This is the second disappointment for Ashok Galla. Satyadev is a promising actor but his films are falling short of expectations. Zebra is one more disappointment from the actor. The film too opened on a low note. This Friday has been a disappointing one for Telugu releases.

