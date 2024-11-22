x
Politics

Adani storm puts Revanth Sarkar in a soup

Published on November 22, 2024 by swathy

Adani storm puts Revanth Sarkar in a soup

The issue of US indicting Adani Group, alleging bribing AP Govt, has created a huge uproar at international level, owing to the extremely giant size of the Adani conglomerate. While US authorities have indicted billionaire Gautam Adani and his Group, serious repercussions are being felt in Indian politics.

Congress scion and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that PM Modi is protecting Gautam Adani. He even went to on to make serious comments saying, “Hindustan is hijacked by Adani.”

Rahul Gandhi reasoned that PM Narendra Modi cannot take action on Adani, though if he wants to, as entire funding of BJP is done by the controversial billionaire.

Rahul Gandhi has been campaigning against PM Modi and Adani for long and latest incident of corruption charges by US has only further augmented his voice. But one person who is in a soup because of Adani’s latest storm is Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Telangana CM had received Rs 100 Cr donation from Adanis for Young India Skills University. Telangana Government also signed multiple MOUs with Adani Group. Now Opposition BRS is questioning the rationale behind Revanth Sarkar’s dosti with Adani Group, when Congress unofficial boss Rahul Gandhi himself is calling Gautam Adani a corrupt and tainted businessman in cahoots with PM Modi.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is calling Adani a corrupt businessman, but the same Congress Government led by Revanth Reddy is moving closely with Adani Group. Revanth Reddy Govt has signed MOUs and took Rs 100 Cr donation from Adani Group. What are these double standards?” questioned BRS working president KT Rama Rao speaking in Hyderabad on Friday.

“What’s even more disgusting is CM Revanth Reddy has called Adani as a big thief during Maharashtra elections campaign. But he is openly inviting Adani to invest and do business in Telangana. How come Adani, who is a thief in Maharashtra become good person in Telangana? As soon as US indictment of Adani Group came out, even a small nation like Kenya cancelled all MOUs and ties with Adani Group. Even Revanth Reddy Govt should cancel all the MOUs with Adani Group,” demanded KTR, pushing Revanth Reddy-led Congress Govt into an unenviable situation.

Not just opponents, even YS Sharmila, AP Congress chief, urged Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to be cautious of Adanis.

This is just the beginning and more debate and questions over Adanis investments in Telangana are set to rise in the coming days. This will certianly push CM Revanth Reddy and Congress Government into a difficult terrain.

