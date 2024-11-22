Buzz: Suriya’s Bollywood attempt is Shelved?

Tamil actor Suriya has been in plans to do a pan-Indian film and work with a Bollywood director. He also has been spending time in Mumbai after his wife Jyothika along with their kids shifted to Mumbai. Suriya had high hopes on Kanguva performing well in the North Indian region but the film was badly rejected. Suriya has been in talks with critically acclaimed director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for a mythological epic titled Karna. The film has been under pre-production from more than a year. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has completed the scriptwork and the schedules are planned for next year.

Excel Entertainment is on board to produce this big-budget attempt. Several meetings happened between Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and the producers regarding the budget constraints. Despite several attempts, the budgets were not revised and Excel Entertainment decided to back out from the project as they felt that it was not viable. Suriya’s Bollywood dream project Karna is now shelved. Suriya was on board to play the lead role as Karna and Janhvi Kapoor was in talks to essay the role of Draupadi in Karna. The film was also planned to be made in two parts in a span of five years. Suriya will now have to wait for a longer time to make a straight Hindi film.