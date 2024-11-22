AR Rahman’s son posts an Emotional Message

Legendary music composer AR Rahman parted ways with his wife Saira Bhanu after 29 years of togetherness. The duo issued public statements about their separation and this left the fans of AR Rahman in deep shock. At the same time, a protege working for AR Rahman has separated with her husband and this fueled speculations. Rahman’s bassist, Mohini Dey, also announced separation from her husband, Mark Hartsuch.These speculations are all over the internet and AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen came out to defend and support his father. He came out with an emotional post about his father.

“My father is a legend, not just for his incredible contributions, but for the values, respect, and love he has earned over the years. It’s disheartening to see false and baseless rumors being spread. Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone’s life and legacy. Please refrain from engaging in or spreading such misinformation. Let’s honor and preserve his dignity and the incredible impact he has had on all of us. #EPI” posted Ameen.