Satyadev’s Zebra Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating 1.75/5

Satyadev is a great performer but all his films are falling short of expectations. He played the lead antagonist in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s God Father and he impressed the audience bigtime. He is now testing his luck with Zebra. Dhananjay who played Jali Reddy in Pushpa is the other lead actor in Zebra. The film is the biggest attempt in Satyadev’s career. Here is the review of the film:

Story:

Surya (Satyadev) works as a Relationship Manager in a bank. He dreams of buying a new house and get married to Swathi (Priya Bhavani Shankar) and settle in his life. Swathi also works as a bank employee. A small mistake done by Swathi ends up as a wrong transaction. The depositor mounts pressure on Swathi to recover his money. Surya manages to arrange the money and resolves the problem. Soon, Surya receives a huge amount of Rs 5 crores and his account gets freezed. Soon, Aadhi (Dhananjay), a gangster reaches Surya asking to transfer the Rs 5 crores to his account. The rest of the film is all about the consequences that Surya faces in this journey. Watch Zebra to know about the rest.

Analysis:

The team of Zebra is quite confident and they released the first five-minute footage before the release. The sneak peak is interesting and narrates about the loopholes in the bank transactions. There are other layers of money laundering and gangster crimes in Zebra. These two layers are not well blended in this crime drama. The film starts on an interesting note from Surya’s point of view. The wrong deposit cheque and recovering the money was well narrated. The film soon turns out to be a gangster drama with the backdrop of money laundering and it soon loses the track. The conflict point in the Rs 5 crore scam makes no impact as it is not gripping.

The character of Aadhi is not well designed and Gupta’s role played by Sunil too makes no impact. The drama between Surya, Aadhi and Gupta is disappointing. The director should have worked well on the characterization of Aadhi as it is quite important after the role of Surya. The emotion of Surya doesn’t reach the audience because of the poor presentation of Aadhi throughout. Narrating banking episodes on screen is technically complicated. Only sharp brains can understand the terminology and procedure of the banking system. But the director narrated them in the best way that they are the major highlight of Zebra.

The Bang Money Heist episode in the second half too is well narrated and it is impressive. Satya’s comic scenes are entertaining. The emotional part did not work out in Zebra. The emotional climax too fails to get registered.

Performances:

Satyadev is one actor who created his own mark with his acting and performance. Surya’s character is more fun and he is uber cool. Satyadev’s performance will stand out throughout the film. Dhananjay did his part well but his character was not designed well. Satya is a huge relief for the audience and his comic timing is top notch. Priya Bhavani Shankar looks decent and beautiful in her role as always. Sunil’s role is well designed and he balanced it with his performance. Satyaraj plays a crucial role in the stock market episodes. All the others have been decent.

Zebra is a decent film technical wise. There are five montage songs in the film but they do not get registered. Even the background score is not impressive in Zebra. The makers constructed a bank set for the film and it looks natural. The editing should have been better as the film feels lengthy. The second half is dragged. Zebra is based on the bank loopholes and the film would have ended up as an impressive one if the film’s loopholes are rectified.

