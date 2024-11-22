YS Sharmila Accuses YS Jagan

Ex CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s Family Drama Unfolds in a Dramatic Turn of Events, YS Sharmila has countered her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s recent allegations in a live press conference held in Hyderabad. This comes after YS Jagan’s press meet three days ago where he accused Nandamuri Balakrishna of spreading rumors about YS Sharmila’s alleged relationship with a Telugu film actor.

YS Sharmila emotionally denied these allegations, swearing on her children’s lives both then and now about the falsity of these claims. She revealed that it was actually YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who orchestrated this smear campaign using his own paid supporters.

According to Sharmila, before the 2019 elections, YSRCP paid Social media activists allegedly created fake social media accounts to spread these rumors, targeting Telugu Desam Party social media activists with help from Telangana police. She explained that this was a calculated move when TDP workers shared or commented on these posts, they were arrested based on complaints filed in Hyderabad.

In another significant development, YS Sharmila addressed the Adani controversy. She accused YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of accepting ₹1,750 crore (about $228 million) bribes and questioned if he would “sell the Andhra Pradesh for kickbacks.” She claimed that American agencies have filed cases based on substantial evidence and demanded an investigation into both Gautam Adani and YS Jagan, stating that questioning Adani would reveal the full extent of the situation.

-Sanyogita