RC16 starts Rolling

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan gave his nod for a sports drama to be directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana. The film has been under pre-production for a year and the regular shoot commenced today in Mysore. A lavish set was constructed for the film in Mysore. Buchi Babu took his social media page to reveal the news and he performed pooja at Chamundeshwari temple in Mysore. Ram Charan too joins the shoot in this schedule. He underwent a special transformation for the role and he sports the look of an athlete with a thick beard.

Jahnvi Kapoor is the leading lady and Kannada top actor Shiva Rajkumar has been roped in for an important role. Veteran Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu too will be seen in an important role in this film. Peddi is the title considered for this sports drama and legendary music composer AR Rahman will score the music and background score. Vriddhi Cinemas, Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers will jointly bankroll this prestigious pan-Indian attempt. Ram Charan is charging a whopping remuneration of Rs 126 crores for the film.