MLAs defections: What will be the implications of HC verdict?

Published on November 22, 2024 by nymisha

MLAs defections: What will be the implications of HC verdict?

Telangana High Court put the responsibility of acting on turncoat MLAs in Assembly Speaker’s hands, giving its verdict in the crucial case of BRS MLAs defections to ruling Congress. After hearing the arguments from both sides, HC came up with the landmark decision, which is going to have ramifications in Telangana politics.

High Court took up the hearing on MLAs defections, as BRS MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy and Vivekanand Goud approached Court seeking disqualification of MLAs who have defected from BRS to Congress.

After hearing Kaushik Reddy and Vivekanand Goud’s pleas, High Court Single Bench had ordered Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad in September to act on MLAs defections within four weeks. However instead of disqualifying defected MLAs, Government approached High Court Division Bench.

Now, hearing on Government’s appeal, High Court Division Bench stressed that there is no deadline for Assembly Speaker to act on MLAs defections. HC however added that Speaker should take appropriate action within a reasonable time. With this judgement High Court has entrusted the complete responsibility of acting on MLAs defections in Speaker Gaddam Prasad’s hands.

Keeping in view the present day politics, where people in power are openly supporting defections, without any morals, it is unlikely that the Speaker will take an action on erring MLAs.

Till now about 10 MLAs have defected from Opposition BRS to ruling Congress. Former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, former Ministers Kadiyam Srihari, Danam Nagendar, MLAs Arikepudi Gandhi, Kale Yadaiah, Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, Sanjay, Tellam Venkat Rao, Prakash Goud and Gudem Mahipal Reddy have shifted loyalties from BRS to Congress.

Dnr

