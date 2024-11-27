A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film

Talented actor Suriya hasn’t delivered a hit after the pandemic. His recent film Kanguva is a huge flop at the box-office and Suriya’s two years of hard work went into vain. The actor has completed the shoot of his 44th film directed by Karthik Subbaraj and the film will hit the screens in summer next year. Suriya today launched his 45th film and it has been launched in a grand manner with a pooja ceremony. RJ Balaji will direct this hilarious film and Dream Warrior Pictures are on board to produce this prestigious project. The grand launch event took place in Masaniamman Temple near Pollachi. The shoot of the film will commence next month and Trisha is the leading lady. More details about the film will be announced officially soon.