Big breaking: Ethanol factory belongs to BRS former Minister Talasani

Telangana Congress came up with a shocking revelation, which may lead to war of words between ruling and Opposition parties, regarding proposed ethanol factory to be set up at Dilawarpur near Nirmal.

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy released a message on Wednesday, claiming that the planned ethanol production factory at Dilawarpur actually belongs to BRS leaders. He pointed out that former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s son Talasani Saikiran is one of the directors of the company named PMK Distillations Pvt Ltd, which is setting up ethanol factory.

Saikiran had unsuccessfully contested as BRS MP candidate for Secunderabad Loksabha seat in 2019.

Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy added that Mahesh Kumar Putta, son-in-law of Talasani Srinivas Yadav is also director of the company named PMK Distillations Pvt Ltd.

According to the data released by MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, PMK Distillations was set up in 2015. The company’s authorized share capital is Rs 12.5 Cr. The project value of ethanol factory is Rs 222.80 Cr. As PMK Distillations belonged to Talasani Srinivas Yadav family and had backing of KTR, it got all approvals in 2022 and 2023.

“KTR and BRS should stop doing cheap politics. BRS leaders are trying to blame Congress Government over ethanol factory in Nirmal. The truth is it belongs to BRS leaders and all the permissions were given during BRS rule. We will expose the crooked tactics of KTR and his social media team over ethanol factory issue,” stated Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

People in Dilawarpur and surrounding villages have been holding massive protests against the setting up of ethanol factory in the area.

