Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets

Naveen Polishetty shot to fame with back-to-back hits in his career. After undergoing a major accident, Naveen Polishetty is in recovery mode and he is working on his next films. The young actor along with top actress Sree Leela shot for an episode of NBK’s Unstoppable show. The episode will be aired next month. A picture from the sets of Unstoppable is now going viral all over. Naveen Polishetty has recreated a hilarious scene from Jathi Ratnalu with Balakrishna and Sree Leela. The picture is going viral on social media.

Naveen Polishetty was hilarious in the scene when he shares the gift of someone in a wedding. He recreated the same when Balakrishna handed over a gift hamper to Sree Leela. Naveen has been hilarious even in public events and interviews. He has a lot of humor and his episode of Unstoppable is expected to be packed with fun. Sree Leela has done a special song in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule and the actress is currently promoting her upcoming release Robinhood featuring Nithiin in the lead role. The film directed by Venky Kudumula is aimed for Christmas 2024 release.