Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy schooled Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, urging latter to focus on governance rather than abusing Opposition leaders. Speaking in New Delhi on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy announced, BJP will take up a public outreach campaign from Dec 1 to 5, to highlight the failures of Congress Government in Telangana.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy, who is also the president of Telangana BJP, came down heavily on Congress Government for failing miserably.

“Congress came to power in Telangana on Dec 7 last year. Revanth Reddy had promised that Rs 2 lakh complete loan waiver will be done with in two days on Dec 9, on the occasion of Sonia Gandhi brithday. But loan waiver has not been completed even today. Within a week or ten days, Government will complete one year. Even Sonia Gandhi has written letters to Telangana households, assuring that all the poll promises will be fulfilled within 100 days of assuming power. What happened to all those promises?” said Kishan Reddy, stressing that Congress Govt has betrayed Telangana people.

“In the name of Guarantees and sub-guarantees, Congress has given more than 400 promises during its campaign. What happened to Rythu Runa Maafi (loan waiver), Rythu Bharosa (Rs 15k financial support per acre farmers), financial support for tenant farmers, Rs 4,000 pensions, Job calendar, Rs 500 bonus for crops, EVs for girl students, one tula gold for brides and other promises?” further questioned Kishan Reddy.

“When we question about Congress Government’s failures, instead of addressing the issues, CM Revanth Reddy is hurling abuses at us. He is behaving exactly like KCR. While KCR started the practice of using derogatory language to attack Opposition, Revanth Reddy is continuing it,” explained Kishan Reddy, pulling up Telangana CM over unhealthy politics.

“Congress Government has failed miserably in Telangana. Leave about fulfilling promises, it is failing even in day-to-day governance. There have been multiple incidents of students falling ill due to food poisoning in residential schools. A tribal girl named Shailaja died in Wankidi. But CM has not even spoken or reviewed about it. Instead of abusing Opposition leaders, CM Revanth Reddy should first focus on governance,” advised Kishan Reddy signing off.

