x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
View all stories
Home > Politics

Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth

Published on November 27, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Big breaking: Ethanol factory belongs to BRS former Minister Talasani
image
A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film
image
Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets
image
Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth
image
AR Rahman about composing music for RC16

Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy schooled Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, urging latter to focus on governance rather than abusing Opposition leaders. Speaking in New Delhi on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy announced, BJP will take up a public outreach campaign from Dec 1 to 5, to highlight the failures of Congress Government in Telangana.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy, who is also the president of Telangana BJP, came down heavily on Congress Government for failing miserably.

“Congress came to power in Telangana on Dec 7 last year. Revanth Reddy had promised that Rs 2 lakh complete loan waiver will be done with in two days on Dec 9, on the occasion of Sonia Gandhi brithday. But loan waiver has not been completed even today. Within a week or ten days, Government will complete one year. Even Sonia Gandhi has written letters to Telangana households, assuring that all the poll promises will be fulfilled within 100 days of assuming power. What happened to all those promises?” said Kishan Reddy, stressing that Congress Govt has betrayed Telangana people.

“In the name of Guarantees and sub-guarantees, Congress has given more than 400 promises during its campaign. What happened to Rythu Runa Maafi (loan waiver), Rythu Bharosa (Rs 15k financial support per acre farmers), financial support for tenant farmers, Rs 4,000 pensions, Job calendar, Rs 500 bonus for crops, EVs for girl students, one tula gold for brides and other promises?” further questioned Kishan Reddy.

“When we question about Congress Government’s failures, instead of addressing the issues, CM Revanth Reddy is hurling abuses at us. He is behaving exactly like KCR. While KCR started the practice of using derogatory language to attack Opposition, Revanth Reddy is continuing it,” explained Kishan Reddy, pulling up Telangana CM over unhealthy politics.

“Congress Government has failed miserably in Telangana. Leave about fulfilling promises, it is failing even in day-to-day governance. There have been multiple incidents of students falling ill due to food poisoning in residential schools. A tribal girl named Shailaja died in Wankidi. But CM has not even spoken or reviewed about it. Instead of abusing Opposition leaders, CM Revanth Reddy should first focus on governance,” advised Kishan Reddy signing off.

Dnr

Next Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets Previous AR Rahman about composing music for RC16
else

TRENDING

image
A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film
image
Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets
image
AR Rahman about composing music for RC16

Latest

image
Big breaking: Ethanol factory belongs to BRS former Minister Talasani
image
A Grand Launch for Suriya’s 45th Film
image
Naveen Polishetty recreates Jathi Ratnalu Moment on Unstoppable Sets
image
Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth
image
AR Rahman about composing music for RC16

Most Read

image
Big breaking: Ethanol factory belongs to BRS former Minister Talasani
image
Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth
image
Mega DSC Syllabus: AP Govt initiates a good practice

Related Articles

Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake