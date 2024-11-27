x
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Movie News

AR Rahman about composing music for RC16

Published on November 27, 2024 by swathy

Oscar winner and legendary music composer AR Rahman is on board to score the music for Ram Charan’s upcoming film which is tentatively titled RC16. AR Rahman is making his comeback with a straight Telugu film after decades. The film’s director Buchi Babu has locked two tunes composed by AR Rahman already. During a recent interaction, AR Rahman responded about working for the project. He said that working for the film is just amazing. He also confirmed that two tunes are locked for the film.

AR Rahman revealed that he would announce more details about the film on a later note. The regular shoot of the film started in Mysore recently and some key sequences on Ram Charan are canned. He plays an athlete in this sports drama and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. Jagapathi Babu and Shiva Rajkumar will be playing other powerful roles in this untitled film. Vriddhi Cinemas, Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.

Next Kishan Reddy schools CM Revanth Previous Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth gets Married again
