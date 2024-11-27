AR Rahman about composing music for RC16

Oscar winner and legendary music composer AR Rahman is on board to score the music for Ram Charan’s upcoming film which is tentatively titled RC16. AR Rahman is making his comeback with a straight Telugu film after decades. The film’s director Buchi Babu has locked two tunes composed by AR Rahman already. During a recent interaction, AR Rahman responded about working for the project. He said that working for the film is just amazing. He also confirmed that two tunes are locked for the film.

AR Rahman revealed that he would announce more details about the film on a later note. The regular shoot of the film started in Mysore recently and some key sequences on Ram Charan are canned. He plays an athlete in this sports drama and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. Jagapathi Babu and Shiva Rajkumar will be playing other powerful roles in this untitled film. Vriddhi Cinemas, Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.