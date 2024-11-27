Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth gets Married again

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been celebrating their recent wedding. On Wednesday, the couple shared more beautiful pictures from their private wedding ceremony held last week at the scenic Alila Fort in Bishangarh, Rajasthan. Aditi wore a vibrant red lehenga designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, complemented by elaborate jewelry, while Siddharth also donned Sabyasachi attire. The shared album captures moments from their garland exchange ceremony, as well as a sweet photo of the couple posing together. Earlier this month, Aditi had shared additional wedding photos, including some in black and white.

The standout aspects of the new album are the pictures featuring renowned figures Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, who were present to bless the couple during their wedding ceremonies. The couple joyfully shared their wedding news on September 16. Aditi and Siddharth opted for a simple yet graceful attire. Aditi chose a golden traditional South Indian saree and adorned her hair with flowers. Siddharth’s white dhoti-kurta ensemble perfectly matched Aditi’s look.