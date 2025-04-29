x
Home > Movie News

A Jackpot for Nani’s HIT 3

Published on April 29, 2025 by swathy

A Jackpot for Nani’s HIT 3

Last Minute Trimming for HIT 3

Natural Star Nani has been quite credible and has been delivering consistent films post Covid. Most of the young Tollywood actors have lost track and their markets are in real trouble. Nani delivered a super hit as a producer with Court and he is now gearing up with HIT 3. The film’s pre-release sales are exceptional when considered to the genre and the content. The film is expected to open on a super strong note and the theatricals are sold for record prices.

The non-theatrical business of HIT 3 touched the magical mark of Rs 100 crores which is huge. The maximum budget spent on the film is said to be Rs 80 crores including the remuneration of Nani. The makers recovered the entire budget through the non-theatrical rights and they are already in profit. All the revenue that comes in theatres is a bonus. Nani and his friend Prasanti are the producers and they would be making huge profits before the release.

Sailesh Kolanu directed HIT 3 and Wall Poster Cinema produced the film.

