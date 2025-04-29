Operation Kagar: Seethakka shows spine

Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Seethakka (Danasari Anasuya) urged Centre to stop Operation Kagar and initiate talks with Maoists on Tuesday.

The popular woman Minister from Telangana, who herself had worked as Naxalite in the past, has showed spine to talk on Operation Kagar, even though senior leaders of Congress party, have stayed silent till now on the fierce security operation taken up by Modi Sarkar to eliminate Maoists.

At a time when even Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has said that he would toe party’s line on Operation Kagar and waiting for Congress High Command’s stance on the ongoing Operation Kagar, Seethakka freely expressed her opinion finding fault with PM Modi-led Central Government.

“Governments should act according to Constitution. Indian Constitution provides special rights to Adivasis under Section 5. Centre cannot disturb the peaceful lives and hurt Adivasis through misusing power. Fear has gripped Telangana and Chattisgarh border due to Operation Kagar,” said Telangana Panchayath Raj Minister Seethakka expressing her opinion on Operation Kagar.

“Centre should try to solve the issue with Maoists through peace talks rather than using force. Force and oppression cannot be answers to any issue,” stressed Seethakka urging Centre to stop Operation Kagar and initiate peace talks with Maoists.

By speaking up on Operation Kagar, bold leader Seethakka has stood out among Telangana Congress leaders. Till now, no senior Congress leader has made any statement on the issue. On the otherside, Opposition BRS has been raising its voice against Operation Kagar. Even former CM KCR has fired on Centre in this regard.