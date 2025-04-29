x
Home > Movie News

Kishkindhapuri First Glimpse is Scary and Appealing

Published on April 29, 2025 by swathy

Kishkindhapuri First Glimpse is Scary and Appealing

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is almost done with the shoot of Kishkindhapuri. The makers today released the first glimpse of this horror thriller. A major portion of the shoot takes place in a set and the first glimpse is visually appealing and the background score is haunting. Without revealing much, the glimpse keeps the audience engaging. High on production values, Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameshwaran play the lead roles. Koushik is the director and Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens are the producers.

Sam CS’s background score and Chinmay Salaskar’s cinematography work stand out in the first glimpse of Kishkindhapuri. The film is aimed for release in the next few months and the pending shoot will be completed very soon. ‘Some Doors should never be opened’ tells the glimpse. Sreenivas and his friends enter into a haunted mansion and the consequences form the rest of the story of Kishkindhapuri.

