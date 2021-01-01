A new release date for Ravi Teja’s Krack

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja’s Krack is the first film that is announced for Sankranthi release and the film is gearing up for January 14th release. Ram’s RED too joined the race and is announced for January 14th release. Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ upcoming project Alludu Adhurs is hitting the screens on January 15th. Vijay’s Master too joined the race and the film releases on January 13th across the globe. With several films aimed for Sankranthi release and theatres restricted to screen with 50 percent occupancy, the makers of Krack took a call and preponed the film.

Krack will now release in theatres on January 9th. Gopichand Malineni is the director and Krack features Ravi Teja as a powerful cop. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Thaman composes the music. Tagore Madhu bankrolled this action entertainer and the film is carrying decent expectations.