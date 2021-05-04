A return gift for Vakeel Saab director

Vakeel Saab fame Sriram Venu is celebrating his birthday today. Delighted with the way he handled Pawan Kalyan, his fans gave the tag of Mass God for the young director. Marking the occasion of his birthday, a heap of tweets are posted on Twitter and the tag ‘HBDMassGodVenuSriram’ kept trending on top slot for some time. More than a lakh tweets are posted on twitter by Pawan Kalyan’s fans which never happened for any young director of Tollywood.

Vakeel Saab completed its theatrical run and is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Sriram Venu is currently working on the script of his next film and an official announcement will be made soon. Dil Raju will produce his next on Sri Venkateswara Creations. An official announcement will be made soon.