A Solid Release Date for Prabhas’ Salaar

Prabhas teaming up with KGF director Prashanth Neel is humongous news and the action thriller titled Salaar started rolling recently. There are long debates going on about the film’s release date. The makers announced that the film will hit the screens on April 14th 2022 during summer. The entire shooting portions of the film are expected to be completed by the end of this year. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and KGF producers Hombale Films are spending a bomb on this action thriller. Salaar releases in five Indian languages: Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

