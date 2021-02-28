Nani’s suggestion for Allari Naresh

Natural Star Nani shares a close bonding with all the young actors. They meet frequently and party during their breaks. Nani is also one actor who loves to celebrate the success of his fellow actors. Tollywood audience are well aware of the bonding between Nani and Allari Naresh. The comic actor bounced back with Naandhi recently and the performance of Allari Naresh is widely appreciated. Nani who is busy shooting for Shyam Siingha Roy could not watch Naandhi. The actor watched the film in a special screening and he could not wait to appreciate the film.

Nani suggested Allari Naresh to get his name updated and he said that Naandhi is the first step for his new journey. “Super happy for you ra .. hope to see you exploring the artist in you more and more here after” posted Nani on his twitter page. Along with critical acclaim, Naandhi also made decent money at the box-office. Vijay Kanakamedala directed the film and Satish Vegesna is the producer.

Finally got to watch #Naandhi రేయ్ రేయ్ రేయ్..@Allarinaresh పేరు మార్చేయ్ ఇంక

అల్లరి గతం

భవిష్యత్తుకి ఇది నాంది Super happy for you ra .. hope to see you exploring the artist in you more and more here after 🤗 — Nani (@NameisNani) February 28, 2021