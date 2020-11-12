Aakaasam Nee Haddu Raa Review

Suriya tasted a series of debacles and the actor pinned all his hopes on Aakaasam Nee Haddu Raa. The film is directed by Sudha Kongara and is an emotional drama that is based on the life story of Air Deccan Chief GR Gopinath. Aakaasam Nee Haddu Raa is an inspirational story of a youngster who aspires of making flying affordable for everyone. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime from today and Suriya bankrolled Aakaasam Nee Haddu Raa on 2D Entertainment banner. Here is the complete review of the film:

Aakaasam Nee Haddu Raa is the story of Chandra Mahesh (Suriya) who works in Indian Air Force. He leaves his career to float his airline firm and make flying affordable for the entire country. Mahesh tries hard but most of the doors get closed. The rest of Aakaasam Nee Haddu Raa is all about the struggles and challenges Mahesh faces in this process. Watch the film to know about what happens next.

Aakaasam Nee Haddu Raa has a lot of moments that give goosebumps. The film has a hard-hitting emotional drama which is the major highlight of the film. Along with this, the film runs on a slow pace. Suriya along with all the lead actors deliver their best for the film and the technical aspects stand out. The music and the cinematography work will be remembered. Sudha Kongara has done enough homework and the narration reveals it. However, there are good number of too cinematic liberties director has taken. The chemistry between the lead actors has been presented in a new light.

The film is also filled with Tamil flavor and some of the episodes may not appeal to the Telugu audience. Suriya tasted several debacles in his career but he never failed as an actor. Suriya delivers one of his best performances in his career through Aakaasam Nee Haddu Raa. The actor’s intense performance will be remembered for a long time. Aparna Balamurali is a new find and she excels in the role of Suriya’s wife. Paresh Rawal looks perfect in the role and Mohan Babu has a crucial cameo.

Sudha Kongara spent months on the script and her hard work is visible on screen. The artwork and the VFX work look decent. The production values are grand. Aakaasam Nee Haddu Raa is an honest attempt with minor flaws and is a comeback film for Suriya.

Verdict:

‘ Aakaasam Nee Haddu Raa ‘ is realistic, honest and marks a comeback for Suriya. The emotional content along with the technical aspects stand out in this real life inspired drama. On flip side , dragged middle portions , repetitive hurdles and overdose of cinematic liberty are the negative aspects. Overall, a satisfactory watch on OTT

Telugu360 Rating : 2.75/5

