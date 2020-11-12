Somu Veerraju visits Tirupati, criticises YCP

The BJP leaders in both national and state levels are not criticising the YCP on different burning issues. But, when it comes to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, they do not waste a minute to attack the Jaganmohan Reddy Government. In the past two days, the porn link controversy is raging within the TTD and the SVBC channels. One low level attender, probably a temporary worker, has been given harsh punishment.

Amid these issues, BJP AP President Somu Veerraju visited Tirumala temple and had darshan of Lord Balaji. After his darshan, he came out and made his comments in his usual typical style of not letting listeners know whom he is criticising. When his attention was drawn to the controversies on the Seven Hills, Veerraju started and launched an attack on the ruling YCP. He said that the TTD properties and resources were under threat from the ruling party leaders. The Government should take greater steps to ensure protection to the Sri Vair properties.

Veerraju stressed the need for spending every single rupee donated by the devotees for the devotional and spiritual programmes meant for the overall welfare of the people. He further said that he prayed the Lord of Seven Hills to confer some good intention on the present rulers to work for the protection and development of AP as a whole. The State has got immense natural resources. The Government should proceed with a proper intention to use them for the betterment of the people.