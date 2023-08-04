Aakasam Dhaati Vasthava Teaser: Enticing love story

Advertisement

A musical and dance based love story, titled as “Aakasam Dhaati Vasthava” is making headlines. After Balagam, the young producers Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy recently revealed the details of Aakasam Dhaati Vasthava.

Young choreographer Yashwanth Master is getting introduced as hero to Telugu cinema with this film. Talented Malyalam actress Karthika Muralidaran, CIA fame will be playing the female lead in the film. Debutant named Sasi Kumar Muthiluri will be turning director.

The teaser for the film was unveiled today. The teaser promises beautiful chemistry, eye-catching visuals, emotions, and fun that the majority of audience will connect and relate to. The film is billed as a musical and dance-based love story, and it shows in every frame.

The wonderful dialogue between the characters, as well as the soothing score by Karthik, a playback singer who is being introduced as music director,, will enchant the ears. The starring couple’s chemistry, Yash and Karthika, appears to be amazing, and the plot appears to have solid emotions with a beautiful love story.

Interestingly famous playback singer Karthik will be introduced as music director with this film. Talented technicians working for this film. Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy bankrolling this film under Dilraju Productions and Shirish presenting.