In the name of building houses for the poor, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, is playing a high drama to damage the capital city of Amaravati, said the TDP spokesperson, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Friday.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters Pattabhiram demanded Jagan to reply as to why he has acquired 1402 acres in the name of R-5 zone though 1675 acres land is available in the R-3 zone for building houses for the poor. As per the plan formulated by TDP supremo and former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, 1.90 lakh housing units can be constructed for the poor in the R-3 zone, Patabbi said and dared Jagan whether he is ready for building houses in this zone.

In the priority R-3 zone for residential purpose, Naidu has allotted 11,861 acres, Pattabhi pointed out. An extent of 1675 acres is still available in the R-3 zone even after plots have been allocated for those who have given lands for the capital, for those who have given land for extension of Gannavaram airport and for other purposes, the TDP spokesman noted.

“Naidu has already built 5,024 housing units for the poor in an extent of 44 acres,” Pattabhi said and asked as to why 1675 acres of land is still available for the purpose in the R-3 zone, and what is the need to create another zone. As per the master plan prepared by Naidu, if housing units are built in this land 114 units can be constructed thus a total of 1.90 lakh units can be built and distributed to the poor, he said.

“If you are really in favour of the poor, stop the dramas and do this first. We will also felicitate you,” Pattabhi told Jagan. If Jagan is really serious, he should immediately issue GO cancelling the R-5 zone and announce building houses in the R-3 zone as Naidu has planned, Pattabhi remarked.

Violating the CRDA Act, the High Court directions and the Supreme Court order, Jagan Reddy is getting ready to destroy the capital, Pattabhi said and felt that the move in the name of building houses for the poor is only part of the strategy.