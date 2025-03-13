x
Aamir Khan introduces his new Girlfriend

Published on March 13, 2025 by swathy

Aamir Khan introduces his new Girlfriend

Aamir Khan about relationship with Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan announced he’s in a relationship with his friend Gauri Spratt at his 60th birthday party in Mumbai. The top Bollywood actor said they’ve been going out for a year, but have known each other for over 25 years. Spratt, who has a six-year-old son and works for his company, lives with him. Khan, who turns 60 on Friday, said his family has met her and approves of their relationship. For now, Gauri Spratt is living in Bengaluru.

Khan stated he’s dedicated to his relationship. He noted that Spratt has only seen a couple of his movies like ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Dangal’. He added that she’s still getting used to the craziness of Bollywood. The day before, Khan had Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan over for a birthday dinner at his Mumbai residence.

Aamir Khan got married to Reena Dutta earlier and they have two children: a daughter named Ira Khan and a son named Junaid Khan. Soon after parting ways with Reena, Aamir got married to Kiran Rao and they have a son together named Azad Rao Khan. They recently parted ways and Aamir is now in a relationship with Gauri Spratt.

Lyca's Financial stress falls on Lucifer 2
Jagadeesh Reddy rocks Assembly
