Lyca’s Financial stress falls on Lucifer 2

Lyca Productions has produced some of the biggest films in South and the production house delivered some of the biggest debacles. The production house lost big money on Indian 2 and the future of Indian 3 is yet to be known. The production house also produced Ajith’s recent film Vidaamuyarchi and the film too is a massive debacle. The production house is in huge financial stress and there are a lot of debts that have to be cleared by the production house. Their upcoming film L2: Empuraan is the sequel of Lucifer 2 and the film is announced for March 27th release across the nation in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages.

L2: Empuraan is now in financial mess and it may not hit the screens as per the plan. The financiers and others are mounting pressure on Lyca to clear the dues before the release of L2: Empuraan. On the other hand, Aashirvad Cinemas, the co-producers of the film are in plans to release the film on their own and they are mounting pressure on Lyca to walk out of the film due to the financial mess. The non-theatrical deals of L2: Empuraan are yet to be closed and there are huge pending dues on the film. Considering the hurdles surrounding the film, L2: Empuraan will not release as per the plan. The new release date will be announced after the financial problems get cleared.