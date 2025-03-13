x
Kethika Sharma’s Adhi Dha Surprisu Dance Reel
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Home > Movie News

Nani's Judgement Lauded Again

Published on March 13, 2025 by swathy

Nani’s Judgement Lauded Again

Natural Star Nani made a bold statement that Court is an exceptional film and he asked the audience not to watch his upcoming film HIT 3 if they are not impressed with Court. The film was premiered last night and the film received wide appreciation from the critics and the industry crowds. The paid premieres started today and they are almost full all over. The number of shows are increased and the Friday occupancies are quite good across the Telugu states. For the budget it was made on, Court has garnered the needed attention and impressive footfalls through the premieres.

Court is expected to perform super strong on the weekend and the film will also have a great second weekend as there are no releases. Though this is an early prediction, for the size on which Court is made, it is a huge profitable film for Nani and Wall Poster Cinema. The needed buzz and the amount has been recovered already from Court. The film is a successful one for Nani in all the terms and his judgement is lauded. All the directors who worked with Nani and his close friends watched the special screening and they appreciated Nani for backing an interesting content like Court.

