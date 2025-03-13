Nani’s Judgement Lauded Again

Natural Star Nani made a bold statement that Court is an exceptional film and he asked the audience not to watch his upcoming film HIT 3 if they are not impressed with Court. The film was premiered last night and the film received wide appreciation from the critics and the industry crowds. The paid premieres started today and they are almost full all over. The number of shows are increased and the Friday occupancies are quite good across the Telugu states. For the budget it was made on, Court has garnered the needed attention and impressive footfalls through the premieres.

Court is expected to perform super strong on the weekend and the film will also have a great second weekend as there are no releases. Though this is an early prediction, for the size on which Court is made, it is a huge profitable film for Nani and Wall Poster Cinema. The needed buzz and the amount has been recovered already from Court. The film is a successful one for Nani in all the terms and his judgement is lauded. All the directors who worked with Nani and his close friends watched the special screening and they appreciated Nani for backing an interesting content like Court.