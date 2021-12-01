Aashiqui Aa Gayi Song from Radhe Shyam: Romantic Melody

The first single Aashiqui Aa Gayi Song from Prabhas’ upcoming movie Radhe Shyam is out and it is a melodious number shot on Prabhas, Pooja Hegde. Their onscreen chemistry is top class and the visuals are rich enough. Aashiqui Aa Gayi Song is shot in some of the beautiful locales of Europe. Arjit Singh’s voice is a strength for the song. Aashiqui Aa Gayi Song is a number that would kept in loop.

Both Prabhas and Pooja Hegde look super stylish onscreen and the production values are grand enough. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director and UV Creations, Gopikrishna Movies are the producers. The film is aimed for release on January 14th 2022 in all the Indian languages.