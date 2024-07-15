Abhishek Bachchan to lock horns with Shah Rukh Khan

Spread the love

Shah Rukh Khan has delivered big blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan last year. The actor is on a break and is preparing himself for his upcoming film King, an action thriller directed by Kahaani fame Sujoy Ghosh and produced by top director Siddharth Anand. As per the new update, Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in to play the role of the lead antagonist in King. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will be seen in a pivotal role in King. SRK will lock horns with Abhishek Bachchan in this action thriller.

Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan earlier worked in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Happy New Year. Abhishek Bachchan is also working with Sujoy Ghosh for the second time after Bob Biswas. The shooting formalities are expected to start in November this year and the film will hit the screens by the end of 2025. SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment will co-produce King along with Siddharth Anand’s Marflix banner.