x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
View all stories
Home > Politics

I will speak to PM against privatization of steel plant, says Pawan Kalyan

Published on July 15, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
“Bandi Sanjay sabotaged Group I aspirants agitation,” fires Dasoju Sravan
image
CM Chandrababu for capital punishment for the minor girl killer
image
YS Jagan’s ₹200 Crore Garbage Scam Uncovered
image
BigBoss Telugu 8 Shock Elimination: Manikanta Leaves the House
image
Telangana Group 1 Exam Controversy: Unraveling the Debate

I will speak to PM against privatization of steel plant, says Pawan Kalyan

Spread the love

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan on Monday said that he would speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against privatization of the steel plant in Visakhapatnam. He addressed the party leaders, MLAs, MPs and MLCs at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on the day.

He said he is closely connected with the Prime Minister. He does not require a photograph with the prime minister. He has a special place in the heart of Narendra Modi, he said. He never asked the prime minister anything in the last ten years. He said that the prime minister would honour his request.

Pawan Kalyan said that he would also take up the issues of the railway zone in Visakhapatnam and 25 lakh new jobs for the youth in Andhra Pradesh. He expressed confidence that the prime minister would help Andhra Pradesh. He said he is not asking anything personal. It was all for the state and its people, he said.

He further said that the prime minister had invited him to join the Central cabinet. He promised a cabinet berth for him in Delhi, he said. However, with a love for Andhra Pradesh, he remained here. He would continue to work for Andhra Pradesh. He would use all his contacts for the development of Andhra Pradesh, he added.

The deputy chief minister said that the previous government implemented draconian laws during the last five years. People were scared of posting on social media, he said. The social media activists of the YSR Congress did not spare even the family members of the opposition parties’ leaders, he alleged. Now, people can use social media, he said.

He said that the previous YSR Congress government had arrested an MP and tortured him. They have also arrested Chandrababu Naidu and sent him to jail, he said. He fought against all this and defeated the YSR Congress in the elections. He said that all the 21 candidates of the Jana Sena have won the election. In other places also, the Jana Sena activists and veera mahilas worked hard for the defeat of the YSR Congress, he said.

He wanted the Jana Sena Parliament members to represent the State issues in Parliament. He wanted them to study every issue and get the knowledge of every issue. He wanted them to raise Andhra Pradesh issues in Parliament.

Next Abhishek Bachchan to lock horns with Shah Rukh Khan Previous Good news for farmers: Congress Govt finalises guidelines for crop loan waiver
else

TRENDING

image
Anirudh beats DSP and Thaman
image
Pic Talk: Naga Chaitanya poses with Sobhita
image
Fake News: Akira’s Cameo in Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Latest

image
“Bandi Sanjay sabotaged Group I aspirants agitation,” fires Dasoju Sravan
image
CM Chandrababu for capital punishment for the minor girl killer
image
YS Jagan’s ₹200 Crore Garbage Scam Uncovered
image
BigBoss Telugu 8 Shock Elimination: Manikanta Leaves the House
image
Telangana Group 1 Exam Controversy: Unraveling the Debate

Most Read

image
“Bandi Sanjay sabotaged Group I aspirants agitation,” fires Dasoju Sravan
image
CM Chandrababu for capital punishment for the minor girl killer
image
YS Jagan’s ₹200 Crore Garbage Scam Uncovered

Related Articles

Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree Hebha Patel In Black Dress Black Pepper Medicinal Facts Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio