Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan on Monday said that he would speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against privatization of the steel plant in Visakhapatnam. He addressed the party leaders, MLAs, MPs and MLCs at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on the day.

He said he is closely connected with the Prime Minister. He does not require a photograph with the prime minister. He has a special place in the heart of Narendra Modi, he said. He never asked the prime minister anything in the last ten years. He said that the prime minister would honour his request.

Pawan Kalyan said that he would also take up the issues of the railway zone in Visakhapatnam and 25 lakh new jobs for the youth in Andhra Pradesh. He expressed confidence that the prime minister would help Andhra Pradesh. He said he is not asking anything personal. It was all for the state and its people, he said.

He further said that the prime minister had invited him to join the Central cabinet. He promised a cabinet berth for him in Delhi, he said. However, with a love for Andhra Pradesh, he remained here. He would continue to work for Andhra Pradesh. He would use all his contacts for the development of Andhra Pradesh, he added.

The deputy chief minister said that the previous government implemented draconian laws during the last five years. People were scared of posting on social media, he said. The social media activists of the YSR Congress did not spare even the family members of the opposition parties’ leaders, he alleged. Now, people can use social media, he said.

He said that the previous YSR Congress government had arrested an MP and tortured him. They have also arrested Chandrababu Naidu and sent him to jail, he said. He fought against all this and defeated the YSR Congress in the elections. He said that all the 21 candidates of the Jana Sena have won the election. In other places also, the Jana Sena activists and veera mahilas worked hard for the defeat of the YSR Congress, he said.

He wanted the Jana Sena Parliament members to represent the State issues in Parliament. He wanted them to study every issue and get the knowledge of every issue. He wanted them to raise Andhra Pradesh issues in Parliament.